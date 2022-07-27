Lincoln Park shooting: Robbery suspect shot while stealing cellphone, Chicago police say

CPD said the suspect first tried to take the victim's handgun, but it went off.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A robbery in Lincoln Park Tuesday night ended with the suspect being shot, Chicago police said.

An unidentified male suspect approached a 21-year-old man just after 8:20 p.m. in the 1600-block of West Fullerton Avenue and reached for the victim's handgun, which was on his waistband, according to CPD.

The victim said the weapon went off and appeared to have shot the male suspect once in the leg.

The suspect still demanded the victim's cellphone and fled the scene once the victim complied, police said.

The victim was not injured, and there has not been a person shot found in the immediate area, according to CPD.

No one was in custody Wednesday morning, and Area Two detectives are investigating.