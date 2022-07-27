Suspect demanded cash before Subway clerk critically wounded in Hermosa shooting: Chicago police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 23-year-old Subway clerk was critically injured in an attempted robbery and shooting early Wednesday morning in Chicago's Hermosa neighborhood, according to CPD.

An unidentified male suspect entered the restaurant just before 3 a.m. in the 4700-block of West Fullerton Avenue and demanded money from the register, Chicago police said.

The clerk did not comply, and the suspect fired his weapon three times, hitting the victim on the hand and back. The suspect fled on foot, according to CPD.

The 23-year-old was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition.

No one was in custody later Wednesday morning, and Area Five detectives are investigating.

A CPD presence remained on the scene after the incident.