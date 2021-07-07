chicago shooting

ATF agents, CPD officer hurt in Morgan Park shooting: sources

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- There was a large amount of Chicago police activity Wednesday morning in the Morgan Park neighborhood on the city's South Side after two ATF agents and a CPD officer were hurt in a shooting, according to sources.

Two ATF agents and one Chicago police officer were believed to have been shot and wounded in an attack outside the 22nd Chicago Police District headquarters about 5:50 a.m., law enforcement sources said.

A suspect vehicle was found at 207 E. 89th Place, but no suspects had yet been located later Wednesday morning, according to sources.

The three were taken to Christ Hospital after the shooting, which took place near 111th Street and Hamlet Avenue, sources said, and their injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

Roads are closed in the area of the 1900-block of West Monterey Avenue, while police investigate.

Officers appeared to be canvassing a large swath of the neighborhood, spanning from the 111th Street ramp to Interstate 57 to 119th Street.

Chicago police could not immediately be reached for details on the incident but were expected to hold a press conference with ATF officials at some point Wednesday morning.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC 7 Chicago for updates.

