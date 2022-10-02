Man killed in Old Town shooting; Chicago police officer also hospitalized after incident: CFD

Some roads were closed on the North Side after an incident early Sunday morning.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was shot and killed early Sunday morning in Chicago's North Side Old Town neighborhood. A Chicago police officer was also hospitalized after an incident in the same area, Chicago fire officials said.

The man killed was about 20 years old and was found dead in the 400-block of West Blackhawk Street, according to CFD.

There was a large police presence in the area of Blackhawk Street and Hudson Avenue about 5 a.m., blocking off some roadways.

Crime scene tape blocked off Blackhawk between Cleveland and Hudson avenues just after 6 a.m., and a large number of CPD detectives could be seen in the area.

The 34-year-old officer transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital had shortness of breath, CFD said.

Neither Chicago police nor the Civilian Office of Police Accountability immediately provided any information about what took place.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.