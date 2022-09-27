Chicago police shooting: Man charged after breaking into Homan Square CPD facility, officials say

A Chicago shooting at the Homan Square police facility injured an intruder during SWAT active shooter training. COPA is investigating.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man has been charged after he broke into a Chicago police training facility on Monday, CPD said.

Police shot the intruder, 47-year-old Donald Patrick, during SWAT unit active shooter training inside a Homan Square CPD facility at about 11:30 a.m., Supt. David Brown said during a Monday press conference.

Patrick allegedly asked to get property back at the facility at Homan Avenue and Fillmore Street, Brown said. He then went around the corner and climbed the exterior fire escape to the fifth floor, where he entered the building through a propped-open door.

"There's no windows or ventilation on that particular floor, so that door is propped open for ventilation," Supt. Brown explained.

Officers had placed their regular duty weapons on a table in the training room and were using simulation guns. Patrick allegedly took two unloaded guns from the training table and pointed them at officers, Brown said.

In a quick turn of events, the I-Team was told that SWAT officers had to go from training mode to QRF-Quick Reaction Force, and eventually, they shot the attacker.

Patrick, from Waukegan, was previously arrested in Chicago on drug-related offenses as well as car theft, officials said. His motives for the break-in are still unclear.

He has been charged with aggravated assault of a peace officer and three felony burglary counts, police said Tuesday.

"Obviously, someone coming from a stairwell outside startled everyone. Who is this person? Is this person associated with the training?" Brown said. "We do have live actors, sometimes, who come in plainclothes."

"The offender has made some statements that we're going to wait to share, just kind of reconciling his statements with facts," Brown said.

Twenty-six officers were part of the training, including three uniformed officers who are assigned to either City Hall or Mayor Lori Lightfoot's home, Brown said.

Chicago fire officials said the intruder was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. Brown said he is recovering with non-life-threatening injuries.

A police officer suffered a sprained ankle, but remained stable at Mt. Sinai hospital.

COPA is investigating. The officers involved will be placed on routine administrative duties for 30 days.

ABC7 Investigative Reporter Chuck Goudie said there could be a full top-to-bottom review looking at how this situation happened at one of the most secure buildings in the city, whether or not it could happen at other buildings and how to prevent it from happening again.

