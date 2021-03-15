Off-duty Chicago police officer shot in Calumet Heights

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- An off-duty Chicago police officer was wounded in a shooting in the city's Calumet Heights neighborhood Monday, police said.

The officer was at a traffic light in the 8900-block of South Stony Island Avenue at about 12:21 p.m. when the suspects came alongside the vehicle and fired shots inside, wounding the officer in the lower torse, Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said.

Shotspotter alerted tactical teams who responded to the scene and transported the officer to the University of Chicago Medical Center. His condition is not known.

The wounded officer was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center. The officer's condition is not known.


The shooting of the off-duty officer comes one day after a Chicago police sergeant was shot outside the 6th District station at 7808 S. Halsted St.in Gresham.

RELATED: Police search for shooting after CPD sergeant shot outside 6th District station

The sergeant suffered a graze wound and was taken to Christ Medical Center in good condition for treatment, according to officials. The sergeant was released from the hospital later Sunday evening.

"It just highlights the dangers. We all need to be aware of our surroundings. We need to have real consequences for offenders when we capture them," Superintendent Brown said at a press conference Monday afternoon.

The video in this story is from a previous report
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagocalumet heightschicago crimepolice officer shotchicago police department
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman shot among 4 injured in fiery crash with street sweeper
IL reports 782 new COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths
Waiting for your $1,400? Check with the IRS tracker now
2 killed in South Side mass shooting ID'd, 13 others wounded
'Amityville Horror' killer Ronald DeFeo Jr. dies in prison
9 things that weren't scary before the pandemic but are now
38 shot, 4 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence
Show More
2 charged in assault of Capitol officer who died after riot
Daniel Kaluuya, more react to their Oscar nominations
Cook County launches 'My Shot' vaccine campaign
Snow, sleet could create slick road conditions Monday
Vatican bars gay union blessing, says God 'can't bless sin'
More TOP STORIES News