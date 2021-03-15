Off-duty Chicago police officer shot in Calumet Heights

Off -Duty Police Officer shot in the 8900 blk of S Stoney Island. Transported to U of Chicago Hospital. Condition unknown. PIO in route to hospital. #ChicagoPolice pic.twitter.com/wHDSypySMF — Tom Ahern (@TomAhernCPD) March 15, 2021

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An off-duty Chicago police officer was wounded in a shooting in the city's Calumet Heights neighborhood Monday, police said.The officer was at a traffic light in the 8900-block of South Stony Island Avenue at about 12:21 p.m. when the suspects came alongside the vehicle and fired shots inside, wounding the officer in the lower torse, Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said.Shotspotter alerted tactical teams who responded to the scene and transported the officer to the University of Chicago Medical Center. His condition is not known.The wounded officer was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center. The officer's condition is not known.The shooting of the off-duty officer comes one day after a Chicago police sergeant was shot outside the 6th District station at 7808 S. Halsted St.in Gresham.The sergeant suffered a graze wound and was taken to Christ Medical Center in good condition for treatment, according to officials. The sergeant was released from the hospital later Sunday evening."It just highlights the dangers. We all need to be aware of our surroundings. We need to have real consequences for offenders when we capture them," Superintendent Brown said at a press conference Monday afternoon.