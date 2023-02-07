SWAT situation in Lakeview after 2 dogs shot, Chicago police say

There is a large police and SWAT presence in Lakeview Tuesday afternoon after reports that three dogs were shot.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There is a large Chicago police and SWAT presence in Lakeview Tuesday afternoon after three dogs were reported shot.

Police said SWAT responded to the 1000-block of West George Street for reports of an armed individual in a residence.

Police said shortly before 2 p.m., a woman was walking two dogs off leash in the area of Seminary and George in Lakeview.

CPD said the dogs approached a man, and he and the dogs' owner exchanged words. Police said the man then walked around the corner into an alley and the dogs followed, at which point the man shot both of them.

Police said the woman walked around the corner and found both her dogs shot.

The shooting happened near Harriet Tubman Elementary School shortly before dismissal, prompting the school to be placed on lockdown.

Students were dismissed directly to their parents and guardians, with Chicago police overseeing the dismissal process.

Officials initially said three dogs were shot, and one of them killed, but Chicago police said only two dogs were shot and they did not know the condition of the dogs.

Police said the man is in a residence in the area where the response is. They said they know where he is but it was not clear if officers were in communication with him. They are also trying to determine if he is a licensed concealed carry permit holder.

Police did not have information on what kinds of dogs were involved. They do not believe there is a threat to the public.

