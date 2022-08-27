Chicago shooting: Woman shot on CTA Red Line train near State and Lake station in Loop, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman was shot on a CTA Red Line train in the Loop overnight Saturday, Chicago police said.
The shots were fired on the train as it approached the State and Lake station at about 12:09 a.m., police said. A 30-year-old woman was hit in the leg after a verbal confrontation with the shooter.
Police are looking for the shooter.
The victim was rushed to Northwestern Hospital and her condition has not been made public.
Police did not provide further information about the shooting. It is the sixth shooting to happen this year onboard a CTA train or bus.