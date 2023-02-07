Woman charged in connection with summer Red Line shooting in Loop: Chicago police

Chicago police continue to search for the suspect after a 30-year-old woman was shot on a CTA Red Line train near the State and Lake station in the Loop.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 25-year-old Chicago woman was charged in connection with a shooting on the CTA Red Line in the Loop over the summer, Chicago police said Tuesday.

Latrice Harvey was charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm after being identified as one of the suspects who, on Aug. 27, shot and seriously injured a 30-year-old woman, CPD said.

The Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested her Monday near her home in the 3600-block of West North Avenue.

Shots were fired on the train as it approached the State and Lake station at about 12:09 a.m., police said. The 30-year-old woman was hit in the knee after a verbal confrontation with the shooter.

The victim was rushed to Northwestern Hospital. She could not tell police any information about why the argument started, authorities said.

The shooting caused chaotic moments for other CTA passengers. Witnesses said they found out someone had a gun on the train and moved to another car when shots were fired.

"At that point, everyone was just crammed into one car," said Red Line passenger Carlos Leon.

Red Line trains were rerouted over the Loop and shuttle buses were sent between the Fullerton and State and Lake stations until service resumed, the CTA said in a statement.

Harvey is due in court Tuesday.

