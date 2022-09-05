Young man among 4 shot, 2 killed, in South Chicago ID'd

Chicago police said they were on porch of home when 2 people approached, opened fire

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One of the individuals killed in a quadruple South Chicago shooting Sunday night has been identified.

Jason Mundo, 18, died just after 7:20 p.m. at the University of Chicago Medical Center, the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office said Monday morning.

WATCH: CPD give update on South Chicago shooting

The other person killed in the shooting, that also left two others injured, had not yet been identified Monday morning.

They were on the porch of a residence about 6:50 p.m. in the 8600-block of South Kingston Avenue when two people approached them and opened fire, Deputy Chief Larry Snelling said at a news conference at the scene.

A man, 20, was struck in the buttocks and abdomen and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead; Mundo suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was rushed to the University of Chicago Hospital, where he later died; a man, 20, was shot in the abdomen and taken to the same hospital in fair condition; and a man, 18, was struck in the forearm and thigh and transported to an unknown hospital, where he was listed in fair condition.

According to Pastor Tom Kennington, who said he knew the four victims, two of the men were brothers.

Police said they are looking for at least two shooters.

Sun-Times Media contributed to this report.

The video in the player above is from an earlier report.