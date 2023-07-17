1 teen killed, another injured in South Shore shooting: Chicago police

A Chicago shooting left 1 teen dead and another injured on South Shore Drive early Monday morning, CPD said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One teen has died and another was wounded after being shot near a bus stop on Chicago's South Side early Monday morning, Chicago police said.

Two 17-year-old boys were standing near a South Shore bus stop in the 8100-block of South South Shore Drive just before 5 a.m., CPD said. That's when two male suspects approached on foot and opened fire, according to police.

One teen was shot in the head, and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, where he later died.

The other was shot in the ankle, and was taken to Trinity Hospital in fair condition, police said.

No one else was injured.

The suspects were not in custody later Monday morning.

Area Two detectives are investigating.

