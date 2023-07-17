Chicago shooting kills Ashley Griggs, mother of Ohio State football player Carnell Tate.

One woman, identified as Ashley Griggs, was killed and four others were injured in a drive-by shooting in West Garfield Park early Sunday, Chicago police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman killed in a drive-by shooting Sunday in West Garfield Park has been identified as the mother of an Ohio State football player.

The Cook County Medical Examiner identified the victim as 40-year-old Ashley Griggs of Chicago.

Ohio State University confirmed in a statement that she is the mother of football player Carnell Tate.

"We can confirm this was Carnell's mother," the statement said. "Our coach and coaches are aware of this terrible tragedy, incredibly saddened and they, along with our players, will support Carnell in any way they can during this most difficult time.

Tate enrolled in Ohio State in January of 2023. He started his high school career at Marist High School in Chicago and played at the IMG Academy in Florida in 2021 and 2022.

The shooting left four others wounded, Chicago police said.

Police said they responded to report of a person shot shortly after 2 a.m. in the 4000-block of West Washington Street. When they arrived they found a woman shot multiple times. She was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Four other people were also injured in the shooting. A 38-year-old woman was struck in the buttocks and taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition. A 39-year-old man was struck in the arm and taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition. A 38-year-old man was struck in the thigh and taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition. A 42-year-old man was struck in the leg and foot and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in fair condition.

Police said one of the victims told them the shooter was in a car when they opened fire. No description of the car was immediately available.

No one is currently in custody. An investigation by Area Four detectives is ongoing.

