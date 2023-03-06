Suspect in custody after possible Bolingbrook home invasion leaves 3 dead, including girl: police

Bolingbrook police said a suspect is in custody after a possible home invasion on Lee Lane left 3 dead, including a girl. Another woman is injured.

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (WLS) -- A suspect is in custody after at least three people were shot and killed, including a girl, in a possible home invasion in south suburban Bolingbrook Sunday night, police said.

Bolingbrook police responded to the 100-block of Lee Lane about 8:15 p.m. for a report of a possible home invasion.

When police arrived, they found four people had been shot.

A man, woman and girl were pronounced deceased, police said.

Another woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

No details were immediately provided about the person in custody or the identities of the victims.

A neighbor heard the gunshots in the normally safe and quiet area.

"Came home from dropping off my kids, and got inside and heard two gunshots," neighbor Ryan Hedberg said. "There was apparently more, but that's what we heard when we were sitting inside."

Another neighbor, who did not want to be identified, said her son was playing video games with the girl who was killed at the time of the shooting.

"My son was playing a game, and then he ran in the room, and was like, 'Mom, I think something happened' to his friend. I said, 'why would you say that?' He said he was playing the game, and then he heard gunshots go out, and then he didn't hear his friend anymore," she said.

Bolingbrook police were on the scene investigating until about 5:30 a.m. Monday.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact the Bolingbrook Police Department Investigations Division at 630-226-8620, or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 630-378-4772. A tip may also be submitted at bolingbrookcrimestoppers.org or by using the mobile P3 Tips app.