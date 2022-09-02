Woman sitting on porch seriously injured by crossfire in Lawndale shootout, Chicago police say

A Chicago shooting in the Lawndale neighborhood left a woman seriously hurt after she was caught in the crossfire of a shootout, CPD said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman was seriously hurt after getting caught in the crossfire of a shootout in Chicago's Lawndale neighborhood.

Police say the 37-year-old woman was on a porch in the 1100-block of South Francisco Ave. when two vehicles drove by and the people inside those vehicles started shooting at each other around 2 p.m.

The woman was hit at least once in the chest. Investigators said she was not the intended target.

The woman was seriously injured and is now being treated at Mt. Sinai Hospital.

Police said no one is in custody. Area Four detectives are investigating.