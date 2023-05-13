WATCH LIVE

Chicago shooting: Man shot to death during argument in South Side apartment building lobby, CPD says

By WLS logo
Saturday, May 13, 2023 10:18AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was shot to death during an argument in the lobby of a South Side apartment building early Saturday morning, Chicago police said.

The shooting happened in the 2700 block of South State Street at about 2:43 a.m., police said. A 30-year-old man was arguing with another person, identified only as male, when that offender took out a gun and fired shots.

Police said the victim, shot in the stomach, was transported in critical condition to Northwestern Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No one is in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.

