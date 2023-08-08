Chicago shooting: 14-year-old girl shot inside Chatham home, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A teenage girl was shot inside a South Side home on Monday evening, Chicago police said.

Police said the shooting happened just before 7:30 p.m. in the Chatham neighborhood's 8900 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue.

A 14-year-old girl, shot in the leg, was transported to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition.

There is no one in custody and area detectives are investigating.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

