Chicago shooting: Phillips High School security guard, student shot outside school, CFD says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A student and a security guard were shot outside Wendell Phillips Academy High School in the Bronzeville neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.A 14-year-old female student has been rushed to Comer Children's Hospital in serious-to-critical condition, according to the Chicago Fire Department. Her condition has since stabilized.A male security guard was taken to University of Chicago Hospital, where he is also listed in "stable" condition.Chicago police have not released any information on the circumstances surrounding the shooting.It appears the shooting took place as school was letting out for the day.