Chicago shootings: 5 juveniles among 19 shot in weekend violence across city, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Friday night was a violent evening for Chicago's youth.

A 12-year-old boy is still in serious condition after he was shot on the West Side Friday night. Someone inside a gray sedan opened fire, striking the boy in the chest near South Albany Avenue and West Arthington Street in Lawndale at about 8:35 p.m. The victim was transported to Stroger Hospital, Chicago fire officials said. Police haven't provided further details about what led to the incident, but this was one of multiple shootings overnight injuring teens. In this case, police said no one has been arrested as that 12-year-old boy continues to be treated at Stroger Hospital.

About 15 minutes later, a 16-year-old boy was walking in a Far South Side alley in the 3500 block of East 106th Street when he heard shots and felt pain. The victim self-transported to Advocate Trinity Hospital in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the left leg. There is no one in custody and Area Two detectives are investigating.

A teen girl was shot on the South Side about an hour later, police said. The 17-year-old was walking on the sidewalk in the South Commons neighborhood's 2600 block of South King Drive when she heard shots and felt pain. She self-transported to Insight Hospital & Medical Center Chicago in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the right hand. There is no one in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.

Early Saturday morning, a teen boy was shot on a South Side sidewalk, Chicago police said. The shooting happened in the Bronzeville neighborhood's 4000 block of South Langley Avenue at about 1 a.m., police said. A 15-year-old boy was walking on the sidewalk when two people approached him and opened fire. The Chicago Fire Department transported the teen, who was shot in the foot, to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition, police said. There is no one in custody and Area One detectives are investigating.

Another 15-year-old boy was shot just hours later, Chicago police said. The shooting happened in the Englewood neighborhood's 5700 block of South Princeton Avenue at about 6:53 a.m., police said. A 15-year-old boy was outside when a sedan stopped near him and someone opened fire. The teen, shot multiple times in the body, was transported to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition, police said. No one is in custody and Area One detectives are investigating.

According to ABC7 data, 289 juveniles have been shot in the city so far this year, with 33 dying of them dying from their injuries.

In other shootings

A man was shot while sitting in a parked car in the Loop Friday night. The man, 55, was in the 400 block of South Wells Street when he heard gunshots and felt pain around 11 p.m., Chicago police said. He suffered a gunshot wound in the abdomen and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was listed in fair condition, police said. No one was in custody.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.