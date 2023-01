Chicago shooting: 2 hurt, 1 critically in shootout at Ukrainian Village hookah lounge, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said two people were hurt, one critically, after a shootout at the Lyon's Den Hookah Lounge in Ukrainian Village early Sunday morning.

It all started when the suspect tried to force his way into the bar with a gun.

Police said the victims fired back at the suspect, who took off after the shooting.

The victims were both rushed to the hospital.

So far, no one in in custody.

