Man charged in West Garfield Park shooting that injured teen, child outside library

A Chicago shooting in West Garfield Park on South Pulaski left a 16-year-old boy and 12-year-old boy injured/. Two people are in custody, CPD said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said a man has been charged for a shooting that left a teen and a child wounded on the steps of the Chicago Public Library in west Garfield Park Tuesday.

Adam Avizius, 37, is charged with one felony count of aggravated battery discharge of a firearm, police said.

Family said 12-year-old Demarion Weatherspoon and a 16-year-old boy were shot Tuesday evening outside the library on Pulaski near Madison. Both are still recovering from their injuries.

"Kids actually come here to get away from that environment that they're in," said Darnell Weatherspoon Sr., the younger victim's grandfather. "And to get shot and not react how most people react when they get shot surprised me too. It shows that he's a strong kid."

Police said Tuesday that the two boys were outside the library when two adults got into an altercation nearby. Avizius allegedly opened fire, striking the boys. A security guard from the library brought Weatherspoon inside the building to render aid until paramedics arrived.

Initially police said they took a man and a woman into custody. She is still being quesitoned. As of Thursday night there is no word of any additional suspects or charges, or a motive behind the shooting.

