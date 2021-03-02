West Pullman gas station shooting leaves girl, 11, critically hurt after being shot in face, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An 11-year old girl was shot Monday night while sitting in a car at a gas station on Chicago's far South Side, according to police.The shooting took place just before 10:50 p.m. in the 100-block of West 127th Street, Chicago police said. A 19-year-old man was leaving the store of a gas station near 127th and Wentworth Avenue in the West Pullman neighborhood when someone shot him in the groin area.He is in serious to critical condition, Chicago fire officials said.Police said the man shot back, but did not hit anyone. However, the first shooter struck the girl in the face as she sat in the backseat of a gray Lincoln MKS SUV, which was parked at a gas pump, police said.She was rushed to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition. She does not appear to be the intended target, police said.Police said they found a weapon about a block away from the shooting.No one was in custody early Tuesday. The motive behind the shooting is unclear.Area Two detectives continue to track down leads.