Woodlawn shooting kills boy, 16, an hour after teen gunned down in Bronzeville: Chicago police

Michael Brown, 15, shot in head on South Prairie; boy, 16, killed at 62nd, South Greenwood
By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two teen boys were shot and killed within an hour of each other Tuesday in Chicago.

A 15-year-old boy was killed in a shooting in Bronzeville Tuesday afternoon, Chicago police said.

Chicago police said the teen was in the 3300-block of South Prairie Avenue around 3:15 p.m. when he was approached by someone who then pulled out a gun and opened fire.

The teen was struck in the head and taken to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition, where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

Two suspects were taken into custody shortly after 5 p.m. on 63rd Street near State Street during a traffic stop, Chicago police said. They are being questioned.

The victim was identified as Michael Brown. It was likely he was walking home from school at the time of the shooting.

A neighbor, who was working from home at the time, said he heard at least half a dozen gunshots.

"I just heard like pop, pop, pop, pop, pop. So I text my neighbor upstairs. I'm like, 'man is that gunfire?' and he said 'yeah," Reginald Jones said.

Police have not announced any further details about the two men taken in for questioning, only saying they believe they are connected to the teen's shooting.

Less than an hour after that shooting, a second teenager was shot and killed.

Investigators said a 16-year-old boy was standing at 62nd Street and South Greenwood Avenue in Woodlawn, when he was shot in the head.

A person of interest from that shooting is also in custody.

