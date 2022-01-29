$15K reward offered after Chicago boy, 15, killed in Noble Square shooting

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cook County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $15,000 to help catch the person who murdered a Chicago high school freshman.
Caleb Westbrooks, 15, was shot and killed last week while walking to catch a bus in Noble Square.
At an impromptu vigil earlier this week, his classmates at Rauner College Prep remembered Westbrooks as a light that shined bright.
"All day today at Rauner College Prep, everyone has been crying. It's been emotional. He's like our missing piece," said student Ahmani Paskel Dobine.
"He was literally the school joy. He never had a frown on his face, he was literally always smiling," added student Jayden Strzelczyk.
His visitation was Friday and his funeral will be held Saturday.
Caleb's family has described him as a "smart, vivacious and athletic teenager."
