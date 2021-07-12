President Biden hosting crime summit, with CPD Supt. David Brown expected to attend

CPD Supt. Brown expected to attend Biden crime summit

CHICAGO (WLS) -- President Joe Biden will host law enforcement leaders from around the country to address rising crime Monday and Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown is expected to attend.

The meeting comes as at least 42 people were shot, 10 fatally in shootings this past weekend.

Just after midnight, a 43-year-old woman was sitting in a van in the 3800-block of West Adams Street when someone pulled up in another car and started shooting. The victim was hit in the back and rushed to the hospital in serious condition.

President Biden is expected to discuss his anti-crime strategy that includes encouraging cities to invest their COVID funds into policing, and pushing alternative crime reduction and offering help like sending "strike forces" into cities like Chicago.

The president's meeting at the White House is set to take place sometime Monday. It involves law enforcement, local elected officials and anti-violence advocates.
