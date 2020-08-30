Chicago violence: 33 shot, 8 fatally in weekend shootings

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Weekend violence continues to claim victims across Chicago.As of 11:30 a.m. Sunday, 33 people have been shot, eight fatally, according to Chicago police.CPD Supt. David Brown and Mayor Lori Lightfoot held a press conference about the shooting outside Stroger Hospital early Sunday morning.Brown said that around 2:33 a.m. officers were conducting a traffic stop in the 3300-block of West Polk Street when they spotted a gun in the vehicle.The officers ordered the suspect to get out of the car, but he didn't comply, Brown said. The officers then had to break the suspect's car window in an attempt to arrest him.While attempting to place the suspect into custody, a struggle ensued and the offender fired multiple shots, striking both officers, Brown said. A third officer returned fire and hit the suspect.One officer suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the chest, side and back, Brown said. He was transported to Stroger Hospital in serious condition. Dr. Hayden Hollister spoke at the press conference and said that the officer is undergoing surgery.The officer is now in stable condition, CPD said late Sunday morning.The second officer was shot in the shoulder and chest and transported to the same hospital. He is in good condition, police said.The suspect was critically injured and taken via ambulance to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, CFD officials said.He is now in fair condition, police said.The weekend's latest fatal shooting killed a 34-year-old man in Gresham on the South Side.A man was shot to death and a woman was injured Sunday in Gresham on the South Side, according to Chicago police.The 34-year-old man was standing outside about 5 a.m. in the 1100 block of West 87th Street when two males approached and opened fire, police said. He was hit multiple times in the face and upper body.The man was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said.The Cook County medical examiner's office has not released details about the fatality.The woman, 36, was standing just inside the doorway of a nearby home when she was shot in the foot, police said. She was taken in fair condition to Little Company of Mary Hospital.No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.About 25 minutes later, a 23-year-old woman was shot in Little Village on the Southwest Side.According to Chicago police, around 5:25 a.m. she was on the sidewalk in the 2300-block of South Homan Avenue, when she was shot in the chest.She was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital and is in critical condition, police said.Area Four detectives are investigating.A 29-year-old man was also fatally shot Sunday in Back of the Yards on the Southwest Side.According to Chicago police, the 29-year-old was leaving a party at 3:38 a.m. in the 900-block of West Garfield Boulevard when someone shot him in the head.Officers found him unresponsive on the ground and he was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County medical examiner's office has not released details about the fatality.No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.Just a few minutes earlier, a man and a woman were injured in a shooting in Austin on the West Side.They were on the sidewalk at 3:24 a.m. in the 5900 block of West Huron Street when they heard gunshots, Chicago police said. They told investigators they didn't see the shooter or know where the shots came from.The 29-year-old man was shot in the left thigh while the woman, 25, was grazed on the head, police said. Both were taken to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park in good condition.No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.A 61-year-old man was shot to death Sunday in South Chicago, Chicago police said.According to police, officers responding to ShotSpotter alerts for eight gunshots at 2:09 a.m. in the 8400 block of South Commercial Avenue found the 61-year-old man on the parkway with a gunshot wound to the head.He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.The Cook County medical examiner's office has not released details about the fatality.No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.A man was shot Saturday in Park Manor on the South Side.The 28-year-old was driving at 9:56 p.m. in the 7000 block of South State Street when he heard gunshots and realized he'd been hit, according to Chicago police. He told investigators he didn't see the shooter or know where the shots came from.The man was hit in the leg and drove himself to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was in fair condition, police said.No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.Two people were critically hurt in a shooting Saturday in Back of the Yards on the Southwest Side.The man and woman, both 21, were shot about 6:40 p.m. while driving a gray sedan in the 900-block of West Garfield Boulevard, Chicago police said.The man was struck in the chest and back and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. The woman went to the same hospital with a gunshot wound to her abdomen.Both were in critical condition, police said.Area One detectives are investigating.A man was killed and a woman was critically wounded in a shooting Friday in Back of the Yards on the South Side.Three people were on a porch about 7:17 p.m. in the 900-block of West 50th Street when someone in a passing SUV unleashed gunfire, Chicago police said.A 39-year-old man was shot multiple times and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.A 66-year-old woman was struck in the shoulder and taken to the same hospital in critical condition, police said.The third person on the porch, a 48-year-old man, was injured by glass and taken to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition, police said.Although the 39-year-old remains unidentified, an autopsy conducted Saturday ruled his death a homicide, the Cook County medical examiner's office said.Area One detectives are investigating.A man was shot to death Saturday in Englewood on the South Side.Officers responding to a call of a person shot about 3:05 p.m. found the 40-year-old unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the chest in the 5600-block of South Emerald Avenue, Chicago police said.The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.The Cook County medical examiner's office has not released details about his death.Area One detectives are investigating.A man was injured in a shooting Saturday at a home in West Englewood on the South Side.The 66-year-old was inside the home at 3:48 a.m. in the 6800-block of South Winchester Avenue when someone on the porch fired shots through the front door and window, according to Chicago police.The man was hit in the foot and taken to Holy Cross Hospital in good condition, police said.No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.A man was injured in a shooting Saturday in Bucktown on the North Side.The 27-year-old was parking his car at 1:35 a.m. in the 2300-block of West Lyndale Street when a male walked up, asked his gang affiliation and fired into the car, according to Chicago police. The shooter left the area in a silver vehicle.The man was hit in the arm and went to Illinois Masonic Medical Center on his own, police said. He was listed in good condition.No one is in custody as Area Five detectives investigate.