Chicago shooting: 6 shot, 1 fatally, at Lumes Pancake House in Morgan Park

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One person is dead and five others were wounded in a shooting outside a restaurant on Chicago's South Side Sunday afternoon.Six shooting victims were transported from Lumes Pancake House at 11601 South Western Avenue in the Morgan Park neighborhood, according to the Chicago Fire Department.One victim was pronounced dead when first responders arrived on the scene, fire officials said. Three victims were taken in critical condition to Advocate Christ Medical Center and two other victims, one in serious condition and the other in good condition, were rushed to Little Company of Mary Hospital.The victims were eating in a parking lot adjacent to the restaurant when they were shot, fire officials said.Authorities have not released details on the circumstances that led to the shooting. It is not known if anyone is in custody.