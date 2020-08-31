Boy, 15, shot in Woodlawn, Chicago police say

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A teenager was shot and wounded in the Woodlawn neighborhood on Chicago's South Side Sunday.

Police said the 15-year-old boy was shot in the back in the 1200-block of E. 63rd Street around 8:30 p.m.

The teen self-transported to Jackson Park Hospital, police said. No information was immediately available on his condition.

Police have not released any details about the circumstances of the shooting.

No one is in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagowoodlawnchicago shootingchicago crimeteen shotchicago police department
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Rally supporting police draws scores to downtown Kenosha
Crews search for man in Monroe Harbor, presumed dead
5 shot, 1 fatally, outside Morgan Park pancake house
President Trump asked to reconsider Kenosha visit this week
Waukegan PD releases image of SUV possibly linked to teen's death
2 Chicago police officers, suspect shot on West Side: CPD
3 charged in DuPage County home invasions, shooting
Show More
Woman completes 24-hour swim in Lake Michigan
This airline dropped fees to change flights or fly standby
Girl Scout with autism honored for helping save neighbor's life
4 shot, including 8-year-old, in Zion
Chicago Weather: Mostly clear, pleasant overnight
More TOP STORIES News