ABC7 Sports Overtime with Dionne Miller and Ryan Chiaverini: December 2, 2022

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Ryan and Dionne discuss the availability of Justin Fields this week and whether the Bears quarterback should play if he's not 100 percent healthy. And they talk about the Packers who have beaten the Bears the last 7 games in a row.

Ryan and Dionne get the best bets of the weekend from Sam Panayotovich and Jeff Meller is with us on how to set your fantasy line up.

Jesse Rogers of ABC7 and ESPN talks with Ryan and Dionne and the upcoming baseball winter meetings and what plans the White Sox and the Cubs have to get back in the playoffs next season.

Ryan with his latest installment of Bearly Accurate really breaks the bank for this prediction.