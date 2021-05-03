stabbing

2 critically hurt after 'altercation' on Chicago Riverwalk ends with man stabbed, CPD says

Charges pending, Chicago police say
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two men were hospitalized in critical condition Sunday night after "a verbal altercation that turned physical" on the Chicago Riverwalk, CPD said.

Bystanders captured two men on video appearing to fight about 7:30 p.m. in the 0-100-block of East Wacker Drive.

At some point a 37-year-old man pulled out a knife and stabbed another 29-year-old man, Chicago police said.

Both men were taken to Northwestern Medical Center in critical condition, Chicago fire officials said.

RELATED: Chicago shootings: 38 shot, 6 dead, in weekend violence across city

The alleged suspect is in custody, and charges are pending, according to CPD.

Bystanders captured cell phone video of a chaotic scene on the riverwalk, in which several people could be seen trying to hold down the alleged suspect until police arrived.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC 7 Chicago for updates.

