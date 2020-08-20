Chicago police searching for suspect after 4 homeless men stabbed, 1 fatally, in separate CTA attacks

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police issued a community alert to residents and CTA passengers after four men were attacked in recent series of stabbings.

According to police, four homeless men were stabbed with a knife in separate incidences by an unknown offender. One of the men died from their injuries, police said.

In all four cases, the offender approached the men while they were sleeping and stabbed them in the neck with his left hand, police said.

The incidents occurred at:
  • on July 7/9 around 9:00 a.m. at 1125 S. Michigan Ave.(Homicide)

  • on July 15 around 1:51 a.m. at 220 W. 63rd St (Redline) (Aggravated Battery)

  • on July 24 around 3:51 a.m. at 1135 S. Michigan Ave. (Aggravated Battery)

  • on August 18 around 3:26 a.m. at 14 W. 95th St. (Aggravated Battery)


    • The suspect is described as a man 5'9"-6'1", slender build, black afro style hair, last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with red "Aero 1987" on front.

    What you can do

    Police are reminding the public to always be aware of your surroundings and pay special attention to people loitering in the area. They also say to never go after a suspect and try to walk in pairs when you can.

    If you have information about the incidents, you are asked to call Area Three Detectives at (312) 744-8261 or leave an anonymous tip at cpdtips.com.
