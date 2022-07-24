5 people charged in CTA Red Line stabbing, armed robbery in Goose Island, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Five people are facing charges Sunday in connection a CTA Red Line stabbing on the city's North Side.
They have been accused of stabbing a 42-year-old man on Friday.
Police said the stabbing happened in the 1500 block of North Clybourn Avenue near the North & Clybourn stop.
The incident disrupted CTA service on that day.
Shawn Gullens, 20, Latoya Thomas, 22, Martinez Owens, 24, Larone Williams, 36, and Vernon Holman, 52, have been charged with aggravated battery and armed robbery. They are expected to be in court later Sunday.
