South suburban step team gives high school students leadership skills, director says

Kappa League Step Team through Kappa Alpha Psi at Southland Prep in Richton Park gives members discipline, its director said Wednesday.

RICHTON PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- The award winning Kappa League Step Team is part of a program through Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity.

Southland Prep students in south suburban Richton Park learn about the art form of stepping.

Kappa League director Dr. Corey Levy joined ABC7 Chicago Wednesday to talk more about the team.

Levy said the Kappa League is meant to help develop young men's leadership skills and help them become productive members of society. They also learn more about college life and being disciplined.

Stepping is becoming more popular, Levy said, and steppers are starting at an earlier age.