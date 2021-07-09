Community & Events

Chicago launches Summer Kickback series with programs for teens

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's first-ever Summer Kickback Series begins Friday.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot's office says this initiative provides safe spaces, programs and opportunities for young people ages 14 to 19.

The initiative is the result of a partnership between the mayor's office, the Chicago Park District, Chicago Public Library, Amazon and local community organizations.

"Connecting our youth with safe, engaging, and empowering opportunities throughout the summer is critical to providing every possible pathway to success," said Mayor Lightfoot. "The Summer Kickback Series builds upon My CHI. My Future's efforts to further young Chicagoans' professional development leading to positive futures. I am also delighted to see that this initiative builds upon our efforts to continue encouraging vaccinations against COVID-19 and utilizes our all-hands-on-deck approach to public safety."

Events will take place across 15 communities on the South and West sides.

For more information, visit explore.mychimyfuture.org.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschicagoloopchildrenlori lightfoot
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Biden offers to send 'strike force' to help Chicago violence crackdown
3 inmates captured, 1 on loose after escape from IL near Peoria
Mother sues CPS, school bus company after child complains about pain
Lawyers granted slight delay in start of NY R Kelly trial
Man charged in Morgan Park shooting of ATF agents, CPD officer
Bear pulls CA cyclist out of her tent, kills her in Montana
6-year-old rescued by Louisville police after being kidnapped
Show More
Uber, Lyft prices could drop as rideshares add thousands of drivers
1st African American spelling bee champ breezes to win
Recovery workers vow not to let up in Florida condo collapse
Videos show people wade through waist-deep water in NYC subway station
Loyola University graduate ID'd as victim of FL condo collapse
More TOP STORIES News