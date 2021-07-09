Chicago launches Summer Kickback series with programs for teens

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's first-ever Summer Kickback Series begins Friday.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot's office says this initiative provides safe spaces, programs and opportunities for young people ages 14 to 19.
The initiative is the result of a partnership between the mayor's office, the Chicago Park District, Chicago Public Library, Amazon and local community organizations.
"Connecting our youth with safe, engaging, and empowering opportunities throughout the summer is critical to providing every possible pathway to success," said Mayor Lightfoot. "The Summer Kickback Series builds upon My CHI. My Future's efforts to further young Chicagoans' professional development leading to positive futures. I am also delighted to see that this initiative builds upon our efforts to continue encouraging vaccinations against COVID-19 and utilizes our all-hands-on-deck approach to public safety."
Events will take place across 15 communities on the South and West sides.
For more information, visit explore.mychimyfuture.org.
