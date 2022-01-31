Chicago synagogue vandalized on North Side; police questioning person of interest

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are questioning a person of interest after a synagogue was vandalized in West Rogers Park on the North Side.It happened around 4:40 p.m. Sunday in the 2900-block of West Devon, according to police.Investigators said someone spray-painted graffiti on the synagogue, then went a block up and spray-painted graffiti on a cargo container.The suspect then tackled a man to the ground before running off.Area Three Detectives are investigating.