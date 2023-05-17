Inbound Eisenhower Expressway lanes reopen to traffic on West Side for shooting investigation: ISP

All inbound lanes of the Eisenhower Expressway have reopened Wednesday morning as Illinois State Police investigated a shooting near Central Avenue.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois State Police have reopened the inbound Eisenhower Expressway on Chicago's West Side for a shooting investigation Wednesday morning.

Police received a report of a shooting around 5:17 a.m.

One person was transported to a hospital, police said. It is not known if the person was shot or injured in a crash from a shooting.

Police had shut down the inbound lanes of the expressway between Central and Kostner avenues as they investigate. Chopper 7HD flew above the scene as troopers canvassed the area for shell casings.

Shortly before 7 a.m., the inbound lanes were reopened.

