1 dead after Eisenhower Expressway shooting on West Side: Illinois State Police

Chopper7HD was over the Eisenhower Expressway after a shooting.

ISP said traffic being diverted off highway at Harlem

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Motorists have been asked to use alternate routes Tuesday after a reported shooting on the Eisenhower Expressway on Chicago's West Side.

Illinois State Police said the shooting took place just after 10:45 a.m. on eastbound Interstate 290 near Cicero Avenue.

Police initially said two people were taken to a local hospital in serious condition, but later said one person had died.

A Chicago fire spokesman said only one person was taken to Loretto Hospital in critical condition.

Eastbound traffic is being diverted off the highway at Harlem Avenue, while troopers investigate.

Police did not immediately provide any additional information about what led up to the shooting or on possible suspects.

Chopper7HD was over the scene about 1 p.m., and a car with apparent bullet holes in its side was visible on the highway.

The Chicago Office of Emergency Management and Communications asked motorists to use alternate routes.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any knowledge of it is asked to call Illinois State Police at 847-294-4400 or email ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov. Witnesses can remain anonymous.

