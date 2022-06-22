1 killed in Stevenson Expressway crash near Midway airport; delays expected: Illinois State Police

The crash took place about 2:30 a.m. on Interstate 55 near Harlem Avenue. The car rolled over, and its driver was ejected.
The individual was taken to a nearby hospital and pronounced deceased, state police said. It was not immediately clear if anyone else was injured in the incident.
All lanes of outbound I-55 are being forced off at Central Avenue, and delays were ongoing in both directions as of about 5:20 a.m.
It was not immediately clear when the roadway would reopen.
The Eisenhower, Ogden Avenue or Pershing Road can be used as alternate routes.