coronavirus chicago

Chicago Travel Advisory updated with all states except Vermont on list

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Dr. Arwady updates Chicago travel advisory

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Department of Public Health announced Tuesday that all states except for Vermont is on its travel advisory.

The full list of states and territories on the advisory is: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Wyoming, District of Columbia, Guam, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands.

The U.S. average daily case rate per 100,000 residents is 39, up from 37.5 a week ago.

The city's emergency COVID-19 travel order was changed to an advisory on June 29. The change was a result of a third consecutive reporting period where no U.S. states or territories has recorded 15 or more COVID cases per day per 100,000 residents.

Chicago has updated its guidance Tuesday for unvaccinated travelers going to high-risk areas. Officials recommend getting tested one to three days before leaving on the trip as well as getting tested three to five days after returning.

Unvaccinated travelers are asked to self-quarantine for seven days after returning from travel even if they test negative. Those who do not get tested, it is recommended that unvaccinated travelers self-quarantine for 10 days after travel and avoid those at high-risk for COVID for 14 days after travel.

Any states or territories with fewer than 15 cases per 100,000 residents per day are in the Yellow Tier. Travelers must follow masking rules on planes, buses, trains, and other forms of public transportation.

The video in this story is from a previous report
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelchicagoair travelcoronavirus chicagocoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemicu.s. & worldcovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CHICAGO
Chicago cites 20 businesses for mask mandate violations
CPS faces bus driver shortage, COVID protocols on 1st day back
CPS returns to in-person learning Monday for 1st time since March 2020
Chicago Triathlon returns with spectators after pandemic pause
TOP STORIES
Biden addresses nation following Afghanistan pullout | LIVE
New mobile app payment scam steals thousands
EXCLUSIVE: 3-year-old Calif. boy stranded in Afghanistan
Chicago cites 20 businesses for mask mandate violations
2 men beaten in River North as others watch on: VIDEO
IL reports 4,871 COVID cases, 26 deaths
2 rideshare drivers tased, carjacked: Chicago police
Show More
Ham sandwich prized at Chicago's Michelin-starred Oriole
Mike Richards out as 'Jeopardy!' executive producer
Jury selection begins in Elizabeth Holmes' Theranos fraud trial
Man claims sexual abuse at hands of singer in R Kelly trial
Chicago Weather: Sunny, pleasant Tuesday
More TOP STORIES News