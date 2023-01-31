Chicago Treasurer's Office, Goldman Sachs 10,00 Small Businesses partner for free program

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A partnership between the Chicago Treasurer's Office and Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses will provide a 15-week business education program for entrepreneurs.

The program will help entrepreneurs gain access to capital and learn practical schools. The program is available for free to the small business owner.

The CTO is delighted to be part of another financial education program that will help entrepreneurs and small business owners prosper and help build strong sustainable communities, and long-term wealth," said Treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin.

The program will accept enrollment applications from business owners from February 1 through the deadline of June 6. The fall program will begin in September 2023.

In order to qualify, applicants must: :

-Must be the owner/co-owner

-Business in operation for at least 2 years

-Business revenues of at least $75,000 in the most recent fiscal year

-Minimum of 2 full time employees (can include the owner)

Those who participate will get one-on-one business advising and expert guidance from Goldman Sachs professionals. In addition to that, business owners unable to obtain traditional loans and other sources of credit will have access to Goldman Sachs' network of CDFIs and other lenders for help to get capital.

To apply, visit 10ksbapply.com.