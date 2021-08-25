severe weather

Chicago weather: CTA bus drives through flooded DuSable Lake Shore Drive viaduct

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Strong storms that moved through the Chicago area Tuesday night brought heavy rainfall, leading to flooding on many streets.

A passenger aboard a CTA bus shot video as the bus made its way through the flooded Foster viaduct at DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

The video shows the water nearly coming all the way up to the windows.



The flooding also led to some serious problems for drivers at the north end of DuSable Drive as some cars actually drove onto the bike path to avoid flooding.

There was flooding in other spots as well like viaduct at Ravenswood and Irving Park. Cars stalled out in deep water near Western and Ogden. All of the drivers are OK.

A gas station was underwater for a time in Lincolnwood.

A group of sailors had to be rescued near Evanston. They were caught out on the Lake as the storm blew through. Eight boats capsized and at least two people ended up in the water with no life jackets.

The Evanston Fire Department was able to bring everyone to shore safely. The Coast Guard also helped with those rescues.

ComEd said it expected to have service restored to all customers by 8 a.m. Wednesday.

