Chicago weather: Severe storms could bring large hail overnight, especially south: Live Radar

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Parts of the Chicago area are under the threat of severe weather overnight into early Thursday morning.

Rain will develop across the city and suburbs Wednesday afternoon, but the heaviest rain and best chances for thunderstorms will build overnight, ABC7 Meteorologist Tracy Butler said.

In addition to cloud-to-ground lightning and heavy downpours, the National Weather Service said the strongest storms may produce hail up to 1 inch in diameter. That's large enough to dent the siding on your home.

The greatest threat for large hail appears to be along and south of the I-80 corridor in the south suburbs and northwest Indiana.

The ABC7 AccuWeather Team is also tracking slushy wet snow accumulations that are possible late Friday into Saturday.

