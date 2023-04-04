Chicago weather: Potentially severe storms forecast Tuesday evening

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The potential for severe weather is in the forecast for the Chicago area Tuesday and Wednesday.

Tuesday morning could see some showers and storms to the south during the morning and then isolated thunderstorms from around 11 a.m. until 2 p.n. north of I-88, ABC7 Meteorologist Tracy Butler said.

The risk of severe storms comes from 4-10 p.m., with severe storms potentially bringing strong winds and hail with a possibility of tornadoes.

Areas the west and northwest of the city are at an enchanted risk of severe weather, with the rest of the area at a slight risk for severe storms.

The storms are expected to wind down overnight, but another round of strong storms could move in Wednesday morning.

As a strong cold front moves in, Butler said there is potential for severe storms to bring strong winds, hail and possibly tornadoes from 7 a.m. to noon. Much of the city and nearby suburbs at enhanced risk for severe weather, with areas to the west and northwest at a slight risk.