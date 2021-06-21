severe weather

Tornado reported in DuPage County, with damage reported in Woodridge, Naperville

By ABC7 Chicago Team Coverage
EMBED <>More Videos

Tornado touchdown reported in DuPage

WOODRIDGE, Ill. (WLS) -- A tornado reportedly touched down and caused extensive damage in DuPage County Sunday night as a line of severe storms brought heavy rains and damaging winds across the Chicago area.

A large tornado was reported in southern DuPage County, both radar-indicated and by local storm spotters around 11:10 p.m. Sunday. The National Weather Service is expected to confirm its strength and path on Monday.

The tornado began in Naperville before it moved into Woodridge. Woodridge police said the tornado touched down east of Route 53 between 83rd Street and 75th Street. The tornado then traveled east to the Lemont Road area.

The tornado then moved into the Darien and Burr Ridge area. ABC& Meteorologist Tracy Butler said the tornado could have traveled as many as 15 miles.

Police said there are no reports of significant injuries but people are asked to avoid the area because of the damage.

The NWS will assess the strength of the tornado. ABC7 Meteorologists Butler and Larry Mowry said the damage to trees and homes in Woodridge could possibly be from an EF2 to EF3 tornado.

WATCH: Storm tracker describes being in storm, spotting tornado


EMBED More News Videos

Storm tracker Anthony Welch describes what it was like during and after the storm.



As of 3:22 a.m., ComEd reports 271 outages affecting 27,263 custimers.

EMBED More News Videos

Meteorologist Larry Mowry breaks down radar as Tornado Warning moved thorugh Chicago area.



There have been reports of damage and downed power lines in Woodridge, Darien and toward Burr Ridge, as well as three people injured and gas leaks reported in Naperville.

Video from Woodridge showed extensive storm damage, with even large trees snapped off at the base. Branches and trees littered roads and front yards, as did pieces of drywall and shingles from homes. Signs were knocked over, as were power lines. Emergency crews from neighboring Lisle and Darien also responded to Woodridge to help.

WATCH: Complete live coverage of tornado damage in Woodridge



EMBED More News Videos

Tornado touchdown reported in DuPage (1 of 11)

Meteorologist Greg Dutra gets emotional after speaking with Woodridge family after they tour the destruction left behind by the storm.



IN Woodridge, one home had the entire second story missing, while others had damage to roofs and garages.

Mowry said it was the most intense tornado this area has seen in a long time, and that the scope of the damage is likely to be great especially due to its wedge shape. Meteorologist Phil Schwartz noted that while northeast Illinois has seen a number of larger tornadoes in the recent past, they've happed in much more rural areas with a lower density of people.

RELATED | ABC7 AccuWeather 7-day Forecast

The amount of damage is making it difficult for emergency crews to reach people who may need help. Some emergency responders are trying to reach anyone who may need help, while others work to clear roads to help them get through.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherdupage countywoodridgenapervilledarienburr ridgestormweathertornadosevere weather
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SEVERE WEATHER
Tornado touchdown reported in DuPage Co., 34K without power
Severe weather, strong storms expected Father's Day: LIVE RADAR
Chicago weather: Severe threat continues after high winds, heavy rain
Chicago weather: Overnight storms could become severe
TOP STORIES
Mother killed, kids critically injured in hit-and-run on way home from Juneteenth event
Class action lawsuit filed over Rockton chemical plant fire
Lake Michigan drownings leave 2 dead, 2 critical over Father's Day weekend
49 shot, 5 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence
Teen left homeless after parents deported graduates law school, hopes to inspire others
Humboldt Park shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 critically wounded: police
American Airlines cancels hundreds of flights, cites labor shortages
Show More
Chicago Weather: Limited sunshine, breezy, cooler Monday
SWAT team responds after woman shot in Loop
Homeless person suspected in fatal stabbing on Wacker Drive in Loop, police say
Oregon suspect, wanted for 3 deaths, forced woman to drive him 2K miles to WI
Witnesses describe aftermath of horrific crash that killed 10, including 9 children, in AL pileup
More TOP STORIES News