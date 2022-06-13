heat wave

Weather Chicago: Strong to severe storms, tornadoes possible ahead of dangerous heat this week

Severe weather outlook includes threat of damaging winds
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Chicago severe weather possible ahead of dangerous heat this week

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A massive surge of hot and humid air will trigger strong to severe storms Monday afternoon across the Chicago area.

There is a low to moderate tornado risk for the entire area, especially between noon and 4 p.m., ABC7 Chicago meteorologist Phil Schwarz said.

There is a greater threat of damaging winds, he said.

As the warm front lifts north, temperatures will soar well into the 90s for both Tuesday and Wednesday.

When the humidity is factored in, it will feel as hot as 105 degrees and maybe even hotter in some places.

A Heat Advisory has been issued beginning Tuesday at noon until 8 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Office of Emergency Management and Communications. The advisory includes north central and northeastern Illinois, as well as portions of northwest Indiana.





Officials warn that the hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses, which could develop in less than 30 minutes after strenuous outdoor activity.

Residents are advised to take extra precautions, including drinking plenty of fluids, staying in air-conditioned areas and staying out of the sun. If possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or in the evenings if you work or will be spending time outside. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible as well.

CLICK HERE FOR FULL 7-DAY FORECAST

Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Heat Stroke:
  • Confusion, altered mental status, slurred speech

  • Loss of consciousness (coma)

  • Hot, dry skin or profuse sweating

  • Seizures

  • Very high body temperature

  • Fatal if treatment delayed


    • Heat Exhaustion:
  • Headache

  • Nausea

  • Dizziness

  • Weakness

  • Irritability

  • Thirst

  • Heavy sweating

  • Elevated body temperature

  • Decreased urine output


    • Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool or shaded location, officials said. A heat stroke is an emergency, and 911 should be called.

    They also recommend checking up on relatives and neighbors.

    Last month during a spring heat wave, three women were found dead in a Rodgers Park senior apartment building where other residents said they had started complaining to management of oppressively hot conditions days earlier.

    RELATED: Calls for cooling ordinance grow after 3 women found dead in Rogers Park senior apartment building

    Officials also remind people to never leave young children or pets unattended in vehicles under any circumstance.



    The National Weather Service said the heat should break toward the end of the week.

    Weather Alerts | Live Doppler Radar

    Cook County Radar | DuPage County Radar | Will County Radar | Lake County Radar (IL) | Kane County Radar | Northwest Indiana Radar


    Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    weatherchicagoindianaillinoissummertornadoheat wavesevere weather
    Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    HEAT WAVE
    Heat advisory issued this week as temperatures, humidity rise
    Families of women who died during Chicago heat wave file lawsuits
    Family of woman who died during heat wave in N. Side apartments sues
    18 climate disasters in 2021 killed over 500, cost over $100B in U.S.
    TOP STORIES
    1 shot in busy Lakeview bar area
    27 shot, 5 fatally in Chicago weekend violence, CPD says
    Gary temporarily shuts down nightclub after deadly shooting: city
    NW Indiana traffic on I-80/94 disrupted by 2 truck crashes
    Former IL AG Jim Ryan passes after several lengthy illnesses: family
    Durbin: Senate gun deal a 'step in the right direction'
    Senate negotiators announce a deal on guns, breaking logjam
    Show More
    Toby Keith announces he's been fighting stomach cancer
    Aurora Pride Parade draws hundreds despite almost being canceled
    Why Amy Schumer is being linked to a national tampon shortage
    'Strawberry Supermoon' appears this week
    Chicago Weather: Warm Monday with strong storms in afternoon
    More TOP STORIES News