Weather Chicago: Strong to severe storms, tornadoes possible ahead of dangerous heat this week

There is a low to moderate tornado risk for the entire area, especially between noon and 4 p.m., ABC7 Chicago meteorologist Phil Schwarz said.
There is a greater threat of damaging winds, he said.
As the warm front lifts north, temperatures will soar well into the 90s for both Tuesday and Wednesday.
When the humidity is factored in, it will feel as hot as 105 degrees and maybe even hotter in some places.
A Heat Advisory has been issued beginning Tuesday at noon until 8 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Office of Emergency Management and Communications. The advisory includes north central and northeastern Illinois, as well as portions of northwest Indiana.
Heat Advisory issued June 12 at 3:37PM CDT until June 15 at 8:00PM CDT by NWS Chicago IL
Dangerous heat and humidity will arrive this week with peak heat index values over 100°F. Heat-related illnesses may develop in fewer than 30 minutes after strenuous outdoor activity. The heat should break toward the end of the week. pic.twitter.com/Kl98Lm6Kud— NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) June 12, 2022
Officials warn that the hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses, which could develop in less than 30 minutes after strenuous outdoor activity.
Residents are advised to take extra precautions, including drinking plenty of fluids, staying in air-conditioned areas and staying out of the sun. If possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or in the evenings if you work or will be spending time outside. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible as well.
Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
Heat Stroke:
Heat Exhaustion:
Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool or shaded location, officials said. A heat stroke is an emergency, and 911 should be called.
They also recommend checking up on relatives and neighbors.
Last month during a spring heat wave, three women were found dead in a Rodgers Park senior apartment building where other residents said they had started complaining to management of oppressively hot conditions days earlier.
Officials also remind people to never leave young children or pets unattended in vehicles under any circumstance.
A complex of storms is expected to move across the Upper Midwest on Monday, but uncertainty remains in storm track. A south track would bring severe weather to portions of the area bringing destructive winds & damaging hail. Stay up to date on the latest forecast! #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/t0sknQbZUm— NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) June 12, 2022
The National Weather Service said the heat should break toward the end of the week.