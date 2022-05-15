3 women found dead at Rogers Park living center; CFD works to decrease temperature inside

The temperature in the building at 7450 N. Rogers has decreased. CFD is ventilating & blowing cool air inside to help facilitate a cooling down process. 0 pic.twitter.com/voZ4fh5qEK — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) May 15, 2022

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three women were found dead inside a North Side living center on Saturday, the Chicago Police Department said.All three women were discovered unresponsive in the Rogers Park building, located in the 7400 block of North Rogers Avenue, Chicago police said. The first woman, 67 years old, was found at about 11:11 a.m. The second woman, 75 years old, was found three hours later, at about 2:11 p.m. The third woman, reported to be approximately 70 years old, was found at about 7:00 p.m. Each woman was pronounced dead on the scene.The cause and manner of death will be determined by the medical examiner, but foul play is not suspected at this time, police said.The Chicago Fire Department reported that the temperature inside the building had decreased at 8:56 p.m. CFD said it is ventilating and blowing cool air inside to help facilitate a cool-down process.Alderwoman Maria Hadden of the 49th Ward said residents had complained to her that the air conditioning wasn't on during the hot days this past week. She said the staff told her a city ordinance prevented them from turning on the air conditioning. Hadden said that's not true.A spokesperson for Mayor Lori Lightfoot's office released the following statement:Police did not provide further information about the incidents.