Severe weather, dangerous heat expected in Chicago area, NW IN, National Weather Service predicts

Chicago is expected to experience a dangerous heat wave next week as temperatures and humidity rise.
A Heat Advisory has been issued beginning Tuesday at noon until 8 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Office of Emergency Management and Communications. The advisory includes North Central and Northeastern Illinois, as well as portions of Northwest Indiana.
NotifyChicago:— Chicago OEMC (@ChicagoOEMC) June 12, 2022
Heat Advisory issued June 12 at 3:37PM CDT until June 15 at 8:00PM CDT by NWS Chicago IL
The National Weather Service predicts peak afternoon heat index values could reach between 105 and 109 degrees those days.
Dangerous heat and humidity will arrive this week with peak heat index values over 100°F. Heat-related illnesses may develop in fewer than 30 minutes after strenuous outdoor activity. The heat should break toward the end of the week. pic.twitter.com/Kl98Lm6Kud— NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) June 12, 2022
Officials warn that the hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses, which could develop in less than 30 minutes after strenuous outdoor activity.
Residents are advised to take extra precautions, including drinking plenty of fluids, staying in air-conditioned areas and staying out of the sun. If possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or in the evenings if you work or will be spending time outside. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible as well.
Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
Heat Stroke:
Heat Exhaustion:
Anyone overcome by heat should never be moved to a cool or shaded location, officials said. A heat stroke is an emergency and 911 should be called.
They also recommend checking up on relatives and neighbors.
Officials also remind people to never leave young children or pets unattended in vehicles under any circumstance.
CLICK HERE FOR FULL 7-DAY FORECAST
Severe storms are also possible Monday before the heat kicks in, ABC7 Meteorologist Phil Schwarz said.
The NWS says the heat should break toward the end of the week.