2020 goes down as 5th warmest year on record for Chicago

According to the National Weather Service, the average temperature for the year was 53.3 degrees. That is 3.4 degrees above average.
We also saw 39.22" of precipitation in 2020, which is 2.33" above average.
There were many notable records in 2020. The most notable was that this summer was the hottest on record since 1871! The average summer temperature was 76.7 degrees.
Another notable record was our very wet Spring. Spring 2020 was the second wettest on record, with May 2020 the wettest May on record since 1871.
Below is a look at records set for the seasons and each month of 2020 from the NWS.
Seasonal
-2nd wettest spring on record since 1871 with 16.80 inches of precipitation
-warmest summer on record since 1871 with a mean average temperature of 76.7 degrees
Yearly
-5th warmest year on record since 1871 with a mean average temperature of 53.3 degrees
January
-no daily or monthly records set
February
-record daily maximum temperature of 52 degrees on the 2nd
March
-record daily precipitation of 1.48 inches on the 28th
April
-record daily snowfall of 1.7 inches on the 15th
-record daily snowfall of 3.0 inches on the 17th
May
-record daily precipitation of 3.53 inches on the 14th
-wettest may on record since 1871 with 9.51 inches of precipitation
June
-record daily maximum temperature of 94 degrees on the 2nd
-record daily precipitation of 1.55 inches on the 22nd
-record daily precipitation of 1.55 inches on the 26th
-tied for 6th warmest june on record since 1871 with a mean average temperature of 74.0 degrees
July
-4th warmest july on record since 1871 with a mean average temperature of 79.2 degrees
August
-tied record daily warmest minimum temperature of 78 degrees on the 27th
-tied record daily warmest minimum temperature of 77 degrees on the 28th
-tied for 6th warmest august on record since 1871 with a mean average temperature of 76.8 degrees
-tied for 6th driest august on record since 1871 with 0.80 inches of precipitation
September
-no daily or monthly records set
October
-no daily or monthly records set
November
-tied record daily maximum temperature of 74 degrees on the 4th
-record daily maximum temperature of 76 degrees on the 8th
-record daily maximum temperature of 76 degrees on the 9th
-record daily warmest minimum temperature of 63 degrees on the 9th
-record daily maximum temperature of 75 degrees on the 10th
-4th warmest november on record since 1871 with a mean average temperature of 47.4 degrees
December
-no daily or monthly records set
Records for Chicago go back to 1871. There have been various official reporting sites over the decades for Chicago from downtown to Midway, to now O'Hare. Below is a list of those reporting sites.