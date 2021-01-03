2020 goes down as 5th warmest year on record for Chicago

Below is a look at records set for the seasons and each month of 2020 from the NWS.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- 2020 will go down as the 5th warmest year on record for Chicago!According to the National Weather Service, the average temperature for the year was 53.3 degrees. That is 3.4 degrees above average.We also saw 39.22" of precipitation in 2020, which is 2.33" above average.There were many notable records in 2020. The most notable was that this summer was the hottest on record since 1871! The average summer temperature was 76.7 degrees.Another notable record was our very wet Spring. Spring 2020 was the second wettest on record, with May 2020 the wettest May on record since 1871.-2nd wettest spring on record since 1871 with 16.80 inches of precipitation-warmest summer on record since 1871 with a mean average temperature of 76.7 degrees-5th warmest year on record since 1871 with a mean average temperature of 53.3 degrees-no daily or monthly records set-record daily maximum temperature of 52 degrees on the 2nd-record daily precipitation of 1.48 inches on the 28th-record daily snowfall of 1.7 inches on the 15th-record daily snowfall of 3.0 inches on the 17th-record daily precipitation of 3.53 inches on the 14th-record daily maximum temperature of 94 degrees on the 2nd-record daily precipitation of 1.55 inches on the 22nd-record daily precipitation of 1.55 inches on the 26th-tied record daily warmest minimum temperature of 78 degrees on the 27th-tied record daily warmest minimum temperature of 77 degrees on the 28th-no daily or monthly records set-no daily or monthly records set-tied record daily maximum temperature of 74 degrees on the 4th-record daily maximum temperature of 76 degrees on the 8th-record daily maximum temperature of 76 degrees on the 9th-record daily warmest minimum temperature of 63 degrees on the 9th-record daily maximum temperature of 75 degrees on the 10th-no daily or monthly records setRecords for Chicago go back to 1871. There have been various official reporting sites over the decades for Chicago from downtown to Midway, to now O'Hare. Below is a list of those reporting sites.