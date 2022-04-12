Chicago weather forecast calls for 2 rounds of storms Wednesday; PM storms could be severe

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=11741178" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago is bracing for two rounds of storms that could potentially bring severe weather to the city and suburbs Wednesday.The first round of thunderstorms is forecast to rumble through the area starting as early as 8 a.m., ABC7 meteorologist Tracy Butler said.The morning round of storms is not expected to become severe, and could actually help stabilize the atmosphere."And then round two comes later in the afternoon," Butler said. "This is the one that has the better chance of being severe."Temperatures will rise into the 70s Wednesday afternoon, before a passing cold front sets off another round of storms after 4 p.m.According to the Storm Prediction Center, Chicago and the northern suburbs are under a "slight" risk - a level 2 out of 5 - for severe weather on Wednesday. The south suburbs and northwest Indiana are under either an "enhanced" risk for severe weather - a level 3 out of 5.The main threats in any storms that develop will be damaging winds, heavy downpours and even some large hail, Butler said.Rainfall would be welcome along the Wisconsin border, where Lake and McHenry counties are experiencing moderate drought conditions.