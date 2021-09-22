Chicago White Sox could clinch division championship with win over Detroit Tigers, Cleveland loss

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago White Sox could clinch the AL Central Division crown Wednesday.Their magic number to clinch the division and return to the playoffs stands at two. The White Sox entered Tuesday with a chance to clinch the division but fell to the Detroit Tigers. The Cleveland Indians also won their game Tuesday, keeping the Sox' magic number at two.If the White Sox win Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers and the Indians fall again to the Royals, the Sox will be division champions.The White Sox-Tigers game gets underway at 12:10 p.m. The Indians-Royals game will get underway at 5:10 p.m.The White Sox made the playoffs last season as a Wild Card team and lost to the Oakland Athletics in the first round. This would be the first division championship for the Sox since 2008.