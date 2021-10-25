Community & Events

Cradle to Crayons Chicago collecting donations for winter coat drive

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's getting colder and "Cradle to Crayons Chicago" begins its annual "Gear up for winter" collection drive Monday.

The goal is to provide kids with new and like-new winter coats and other gear.

It runs through Saturday at 22 locations throughout the city and suburbs.

Most-needed items include winter coats and warm clothing sizes newborn to adult medium; winter boots sizes infant/toddler 5 to adult 10; winter hats, gloves, scarves; and pajamas sizes 2t to adult medium. Items can be new or like-new.

The initiative aims to serve 54,000 kids in the Chicago area.

For dropoff locations, visit cradlestocrayons.org.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschicagoloopwinterdonations
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Woman steals Amazon van with driver inside after knife threats
Passenger on American Airlines flight punches flight attendant
Kyle Beach lawyer: Blackhawks management has not apologized
IDES address update mess keeps $10K stuck on bank card
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
Andrew Cuomo charged with misdemeanor sex crime
Residents say Garfield Park Aldi closure leaves food desert behind
Show More
Ex-Chicago lifeguard supervisor charged with sexually assaulting teen
'Passing' director talks new movie based on Chicago author's novel
COPA ends probe into cop's altercation with Black woman walking dog
Human remains found in CA ID'd as Lauren Cho, coroner says
Chicago Weather: Rainy, breezy
More TOP STORIES News