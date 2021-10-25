Cradle to Crayons Chicago collecting donations for winter coat drive

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's getting colder and "Cradle to Crayons Chicago" begins its annual "Gear up for winter" collection drive Monday.
The goal is to provide kids with new and like-new winter coats and other gear.
It runs through Saturday at 22 locations throughout the city and suburbs.
Most-needed items include winter coats and warm clothing sizes newborn to adult medium; winter boots sizes infant/toddler 5 to adult 10; winter hats, gloves, scarves; and pajamas sizes 2t to adult medium. Items can be new or like-new.
The initiative aims to serve 54,000 kids in the Chicago area.
For dropoff locations, visit cradlestocrayons.org.
